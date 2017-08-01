FAME scheme: Over 60% of subsidy goes to hybrid 4 wheelers

Over 60 per cent of a total Rs 196.77 crore incentive provided by the government till June this year under the FAME scheme to promote hybrid and electric vehicles went to mild hybrid four wheelers. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

Over 60 per cent of a total Rs 196.77 crore incentive provided by the government till June this year under the FAME scheme to promote hybrid and electric vehicles went to mild hybrid four wheelers, Parliament was informed today. With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 offering incentives on electric and hybrid vehicles of up to Rs 29,000 for bikes and Rs 1.38 lakh for cars.

Mild hybrid four wheelers received a total incentive (committed and released) of Rs 124.77 crore during April 2015 to June 30 this year, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Babul Supriyo said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The total number of vehicles supported under this scheme is 1.45 lakh.

The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of six years till 2020. At present, the phase I of the scheme is being implemented, which has been extended till September 30 this year.

You may also like to watch:



As many as 95,980 mild hybrid four-wheelers and 2,446 strong hybrid four-wheelers were supported under this scheme. The second biggest beneficiary of the scheme was low speed two-wheeler with conventional battery. A total of 41,872 number of these vehicles got support of Rs 31.4 crore during the period. In a separate reply, he said that under the scheme a total of 1.50 lakh electric/hybrid vehicles were extended incentives as on July 26 this year.