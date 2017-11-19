Fali S Nariman says ‘For lawyers and judges, these are difficult times’

Nariman also cited a poem that tax lawyer and expert Nani Palkhivala used to frequently recite. (Image: FE Exclusive)

”For lawyers and judges and all of us, these are difficult times,” eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman stated soon after he began his address to a gathering of lawyers at the Constitution Club on the occasion of Justice VR Krishna Iyer’s 102nd birth anniversary celebration at the Capital Foundation National Awards event last evening. Having stated this, Nariman also cited a poem that tax lawyer and expert Nani Palkhivala used to frequently recite. The poem Palkhivala used to repeat is as follows:

”God, give us men! A time like this demands

Strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands;

Men whom the lust of office does not kill;

Men who possess opinions and a Will;

Men who have honor, men who will not lie;

Men who can stand before a demagogue

And damn his treacherous flatteries without winking!”

The poem continues:

“‘Tall men, sun-crowned, who live above the fog

In public duty, and in private thinking;

For while the rabble, with their thumb-worn creeds,

Their large professions and their little deeds,

Mingle in selfish strife, freedom weeps,

Wrong rules the land

and while waiting

Justice sleeps.”

Addressing the august gathering of eminent dignitaries including Dr Pranab Mukherjee, Fali Nariman observed, ”We lawyers have taken possession of the Constitution. It is time for others to come and take this forward. As we lawyers grow older, we look more to doctors and Chartered Accountants, therefore, their involvement is also valuable and important. Not just doctors and CAs, but more people in our society should understand the Constitution and what it stands for. People from other walks of life should be there to uphold the Constitution, not just lawyers.”

READ: Meet real-life scholars-turned-Judges

Lalit Bhasin, Senior Advocate, referred to Fali Nariman in the following words, ”He is a mentor, guide, and a role model not only for me but for the entire legal fraternity. A living legend and an institution, it would be apt to say that greatness follows him. We must strive and aspire to become better lawyers and better citizens by studying his contribution to the field of law and how he has achieved such a pinnacle of success and glory in this profession. A large contribution to his success is also by his gracious wife and as we know, they are proud parents of one of the most brilliant and distinguished judges we have today.”

Pranab Mukherjee, who addressed a special lecture at this event, highlighted the relevance of the Directive Principles of State Policy, as envisaged by the makers of the Constitution and urged people from all walks of life to embrace the constitutional spirit in their daily lives.