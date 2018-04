As per reports, the Prime Minister’s office has directed Smriti Irani-led Information and Brodcasting Ministry to leave the final decision on recent law on fake news on press bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nixed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s move to black list journalists for writing fake news. As per reports, the Prime Minister’s office has directed Smriti Irani-led Information and Brodcasting Ministry to leave the final decision on recent law on fake news on press bodies.

Further inputs awaited