Fake law degree: Ex-Delhi Minister Jitender Singh Tomar, 12 others appear in court

Tomar, an MLA from Trinagar, was arrested on June 9, 2015 following a probe by Delhi Police on a complaint of the Bar Council of Delhi that he had obtained a fake law degree.

Former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was charge sheeted as an accused in a fake degree case, today appeared in a court here in pursuance to the summons issued against him. Besides Tomar, 12 other accused, including the employees of Tilkhamanjhi University at Bhagalpur in Bihar from where the Delhi MLA allegedly procured a fake law degree, also appeared in court and moved their bail applications.

The 14th accused did not appear personally and sought exemption on medical ground which was allowed by the court for today only. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Garg fixed the matter for May 17 for hearing bail applications as well as scrutiny of documents supplied with the charge sheet to the accused.

You may also like to watch:

The court had summoned Tomar and 13 others as accused in fake degree case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet against them for offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 109/120B (abetment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Tomar, an MLA from Trinagar, was arrested on June 9, 2015 following a probe by Delhi Police on a complaint of the Bar Council of Delhi that he had obtained a fake law degree.

However, on July 24, 2015, he was granted conditional bail by a court here with a direction to join investigation as and when required. A magisterial court had earlier rejected Tomar’s bail plea twice.

An FIR was registered against Tomar on June 8, 2015 at Hauz Khas police station for alleged offences of cheating, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, forgery with intent to cheat and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.