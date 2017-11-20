Fake government job racket busted! Law graduate dupes 4,000 people of Rs 20 lakh

The incident came to light after the case of the fake website was reported by the ministry. (Photo: Reuters)

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday after the latter busted a fake job racket. According to reports, the accused is an LLB graduate who used a fake website under the name of the Ministry of Women and Child Development ministry to dupe over 4000 people. The incident came to light after the case of the fake website was reported by the ministry. According to an official statement that was released yesterday, “The Parliament Street police station received a complaint from the ministry’s under secretary that a fake website using its logo had been created.” While the ministry informed that they had no such openings, the website displayed various openings. According to the complaint that has been filed, the website had advertised openings for various posts, including those of teachers, and applicants had been asked to pay the entrance examination fee through the web portal.

The statement also said that the police team procured and analysed the details of the website, and collected relevant documents during their investigation. It added that the accounts given on the fake website were investigated and the kingpin of the racket, Sumit Kumar, was arrested. The police as quoted by PTI, while talking about the case said, “The accused, a law graduate, had set up an organisation called ‘Women and Child Development Organisation’ in March. It resembled the name of the ministry and he had got it registered.” They added that the website had logos of the ministry and the central government along with an account that was opened in a private bank.

The fake website was used to dupe over 4000 applicants who had submitted their application with a total of Rs 20 lakh that was diposited as application fees. The accused has withdrawn Rs 3 lakh, as per the police. The report further said that the website had advertisements for 6,715 vacancies and directed applicants to fill the form online and pay the fee in the account of the organisation. To raise fund and earn money, he uploaded an advertisement for recruitment for the posts of teachers and other post, according to the police. They added that the website claimed that the posts were for Balika Bhavan, Nari Niketan and New Model schools across the country. The details of the schools were, however, not provided.