Fake currency racket busted, NIA apprehends 3 people from Rajasthan during probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said it has busted an inter-state gang of conmen who allegedly cheated many people through a Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) scam and also smuggled gold. NIA said it nabbed three men from Dholpur after which it had handed them over to Rajasthan Police. Accused identified as Rashid Khan (40), Gagan K Vyas (49) and Iqbal Ahmad Ansari were detained by NIA. Gold biscuits weighing 2 kg were recovered from three people by NIA on Sunday. The trio was apprehended during the agency’s ongoing probe into an FICN racket case that emerged from the Malda area of West Bengal, along the India-Bangladesh border. The accused were apprehended while they were allegedly negotiating with a Bangladeshi FICN smuggler, Darul Sheikh.

As per the report, NIA teams subsequently carried out multiple searches in Mumbai and Kolhapur as part of the morning operation and recovered 20 gold biscuits of 100 grams each, the agency said. As per initial probe, the central probe agency said it came to light that an inter-state gang had been active since long in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, and West Bengal.