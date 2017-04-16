Fake currency notes of Rs 7 lakh seized by BSF from Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

Officials said the troops noticed a packet being flung from across the IB fence gate even as some miscreants were also spotted on both the sides. (File Photo; Credit: Reuters)

Fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with the face value of Rs 7 lakh have been seized by the BSF after an operation along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border (IB) in West Bengal’s Malda district. The incident occurred around 8:30 PM last night when a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol laid an ambush in the Churiantpur border post area of Malda to nab Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) smugglers active along this border. Officials said the troops noticed a packet being flung from across the IB fence gate even as some miscreants were also spotted on both the sides.

While the smugglers managed to escape when they were challenged by BSF personnel, they said the patrol party seized five packets which had 350 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs 7 lakh. The seized FICN has been handed to the Kaliachak police, they added.

With this, the BSF has so far seized FICN having face value of Rs 21.98 lakh and apprehended two FICN smugglers this year from the border area here. The Kaliachak and Malda areas of West Bengal along the border are notorious for FICN smuggling. In 2016, BSF’s South Bengal Frontier (comprising five border districts of West Bengal) had seized fake currency with face value of over Rs 1.47 crore and arrested 19 smugglers.