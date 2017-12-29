Fake baba alert! Apex body of sadhus releases 2nd list – All names and details here

Virendra Dixit, Ram Rahim, Radhe Maa and Asaram.

In an attempt to warn public and make them beware of fake babas, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of Hindu sadhus, has released a second list of fake babas on Friday. The list consists of three names- Virendra Dixit Kalnemi (Delhi), Sachidanand Saraswati (Basti, UP) and Trikal Bhawant (Allahabad). Releasing the list, the parishad’s president Swami Narendra Giri said, “We appeal to even the common people to beware of such charlatans who belong to no tradition and by their questionable acts, bring disrepute to sadhus and sanyasis.” The parishad is a council of akharas, which are monastic orders drawing their spiritual lineage from 8th-century seer Adi Shankara, who is said to have established orders of martial monks with the aim of defending the Hindu Dharma.

On September 10, it released the first list of 14 such self-styled godmen which included names such as Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Radhey Maa, Nirmal Baba, Rampal, Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai.

The parishad took the move in the wake of controversies surrounding self-styled godmen.

“We have passed a resolution that the Uttar Pradesh government should set up a monitoring committee which would keep a close eye on the work being done for Kumbh Mela, 2019 and this committee should consist of a member from each akharas,” Giri said.

Earlier, on Dec 6, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana Police had questioned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Sunaria jail in Rohtak in connection with the August 25 violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, which left 41 people dead and scores injured. The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two female disciples. On November 28, the SIT filed a charge sheet against Honeypreet Insan, who claims to be the sect chief’s adopted daughter, and 14 others in connection with the August 25 violence in Panchkula and Sirsa following the Dera chief’s conviction. Honeypreet and 11 others have been charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy, besides being booked for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).