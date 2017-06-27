Fake 2016 Bihar board topper Ruby Rai shuts herself away from world to learn English

Ruby Rai has been cooped up in her house and her family does not allow her to meet either the media or the slew of social activists and women’s groups that have offered to help her. (PTI)

Ruby Rai, the fake 2016 Bihar Board topper, who said she wanted to study ‘prodigal science’ instead of political science in future, has shut herself away from the outside world, reported the Indian Express. The 18-year old Art student was involved in the state’s school exam scandal which made the whole education system come under public scrutiny. Rai’s family has not yet recovered from the scandal, according to her lawyer K D Mishra. It led to the cancellation of her class XII results wherein she was branded a topper. She has been cooped up in her house in Hasi Malahi village in Vaishali district, and the family does not allow her to meet either the media or the slew of social activists and women’s groups that have offered to help her. Suresh Kumar, the child rights activist says that Rai was a minor at the time of the incident. He thinks that her lack of knowledge of spoken English was the leading cause of her predicament, and led to the state’s embarrassment.

Rai has stated her wish to speak proper English, Kumar told the Indian Express. According to Kumar, Rai was kept at an observation home for 15 days after which she enrolled herself in an English speaking course at Sarai, Bihar. She also subscribed to an English and a Hindi newspaper and practised writing in both the languages. Kumar said that later he lost contact with Rai as her father, Awadesh Rai, a retired army man who was once arrested for fraud and conspiracy, would not agree to the idea of counselling. The family still blames media for the “social embarrassment”, reported Indian Express.

Ruby Rai was supposed to appear before a Juvenile Justice Board but her family had tried to evade the lawyer Mishra by giving a wrong phone number. The JJB also sent a notice to the Special Investigation Team of the Patna Police for wrongly arresting a minor. Ruby Rai’s village Hasi Malahi does not have a high school. The pupils have to travel 6 km to Sarai. Rai took her Class XII Boards from VR College in Vaishali, whose principal, Bachcha Rai was arrested for “producing maximum toppers and first division,” Indian Express reported. The college has been shut since then and its affiliation cancelled. Rai’s elder brother Pankaj Kumar is in a college in Patna and her elder sister Gudiya Kumari has studied till class X.