Failing to get bed in ICU, kin keep 65-year-old alive by pumping oxygen manually for 96 hours in Ahmedabad

A 65-year-old is battling for his life in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s general ward for the past four days. Dahyabhai Patel, who hails from Balsinor is alive but not because of the doctors but his two cousins, instead. Both his cousins are on 12-hour shifts each to pump Ambu bag (resuscitator) manually around the clock. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Patel is at the top of the waiting list of patients for the 42-bed ICU as of March 15. The waiting list has 34 patients. Patel was admitted to the hospital on March 13 after gobbling up sleeping pills.

Jasubhai Patel, kin of the patient while continuously pumping the Ambu bag said that they had first gone to a private hospital but the ICU was full after which Civil Hospital was the last resort. But it has been four days and they still have no idea when Patel will be shifted to the ICU and put on a ventilator.

The result of continuous pumping has resulted in Jasubhai’s hands to swell and ache but he cannot stop pumping the Ambu bag until his other cousin replaces him for the job. Both cousins do a 12-hour shift no-stop each and even have to skip food and toilet breaks if the other is not around.

A doctor told Mumbai Mirror that the hospital’s ICU in starting had just six beds which were later increased to 20 and then 42 beds. However, this has not ended the waiting problem.

Dr Sailesh Shah, HOD of anaesthesia said: “Usually the waiting list is of 8 to 10 patients, which is up to two days for a patient.” The HOD of emergency medicine, Dr Samira Parikh said that there are times when there are 20 patients waiting and the very next day there are none.

However, a nurse said that usually, the waiting period is three to four days. Patients keep waiting for ICU bed in the general wards with Ambu bags or leave for private hospitals. Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr MM Prabhakar, said that they have formed a committee to look into the matter.