Failed to govern Delhi, AAP selling dreams to Goans: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today accused Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party of “selling dreams” to Goan people after their “failure” to run Delhi, in run-up to next month’s elections. “In Goa, we have AAP. It is the party that believes in building a castle of dreams. All their promises in Delhi have turned into a U turn (sic),” the MP told reporters after releasing Congress’ manifesto for the February 4 Assembly polls.

He said AAP has reneged on its promises of providing free electricity, free water, free wi fi and clean governance to people of Delhi. “Maximum number of their (AAP’s) MLAs are being questioned for their own corruption-related matters. I don’t see any paradigm that would be different about Goa,” the former Union minister said.

Scindia took a dig at RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya’s remarks on reservation, saying “both RSS and BJP believe in dalit-mukt Bharat.” “The statement by RSS publicity head Manmohan Vaidya that we must do away with the reservation policy indicates that his (Vaidya’s) government and the party (RSS) believe in dalit mukt Bharat, naujawan (youth) mukt Bharat, adivasi (tribal) mukt Bharat and mahila (women) mukt Bharat,” he said.

The Congress leader said the RBI has become a “puppet” in the hands of Narendra Modi government.

“Diktats are sent from Delhi on how the policy must be made and those are implemented within matter of hours without any application of mind.

“NITI Ayog that used to be the fulcrum of the policy-making of our country has now became the fulcrum of designing lotteries and awards for this government,” he said. Stating the “institutional framework is the fulcrum of our economy”, Scindia said, “If that is threatened then the structure of India is also threatened.” He termed as “shocking” the removal of pictures of Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi Udyog’s annual calender and diaries.

“It is shocking to see that charkha has been removed from the Khadi advertisement and is replaced by the superhit pose by PM. Today, even Father of Nation is replaced. This is something that people of Goa must rise up against,” Scindia added.