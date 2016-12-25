Failed to beat Android, Cyanogen to end all operations on 31st December

“It will come as no surprise that this most recent action from Cyngn is definitely a death blow for CyanogenMod,” the company said in a blog post.

Cyanogen, the ambitious start-up built make a customised version of Android by Google, has decided to shut its services. The company, in a blog post, announced that they were shutting down the infrastructure behind CyanogenMod (CM). “It will come as no surprise that this most recent action from Cyngn is definitely a death blow for CyanogenMod,” the company said in a blog post. As per the current announcement, all services under Cyanogen will not function after 12/31/16. However, the company will keep open the source project and source code for the ones who want to build CyanogenMod personally.

This ultimately means that the owners of Cyanogen enabled devices — such as the OnePlus One — will have to transit over CyanogenMod ROM, which is a non-commercial product managed by a community of developers led by former co-founder Steve Klondik.

At the time of commencing its services, former CEO Kirt McMaster has said that company was “putting a bullet through Google’s head.” However, things didn’t go the way company’s former boss had predicted. For now, it can be said that the company has at least given up its goal to surpass google. Earlier, rumours were rife that Cyanogen was in deep trouble. The company even laid off 20 per cent of its employees in July.

There was a reshuffle in the top management of company which saw Kirt McMaster stepping down as CEO, while COO Lior Tal becoming the CEO. Co-founder Steve Kondik was made the Chief Science Officer. In November, Android Police reported that the company will shut down the operations at its Seattle headquarters and may shift to Palo Alto.