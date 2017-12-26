Facing labour unrest, Jaya Shree Textiles dismisses workers at West Bengal factory

The Rishra unit, set up in the state’s Hooghly district, provides direct employment to around 5500 people and ancillary employment to many more. (File photo: IE)

Facing a continuous labour unrest at its Rishra unit in West Bengal, Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Aditya Birla Group company Grasim, on Tuesday said it has dismissed nine workers of this factory due to “hooliganism, violence and instigation of illegal strike”. “…keeping in mind that discipline and good conduct are non-negotiable and integral to the company’s value system, the management after considering all materials on record including the findings of the enquiry proving them guilty of the charges, dismissed them from service on December 1,” a company statement said. “These 9 workmen were found guilty of charges of hooliganism, violence, riotous and disorderly behaviour and instigation of illegal strike and hence, in order to protect the long term sustenance and viability of the factory and the interests of its employees, their families and the society at large, the management had no choice but to take such an action,” the statement added.

Jaya Shree Textiles has been operating in West Bengal since 1949. The Rishra unit, set up in the state’s Hooghly district, provides direct employment to around 5500 people and ancillary employment to many more. Over the last two years the unit has provided additional employment to around 860 people and invested around Rs.250 crore for the expansion of the factory. Over the years, the factory had been faced with “unjustifiable labour disturbances”, provoked essentially by certain violent elements in the workforce, the company said, adding during the past three years, these disturbances had worsened. The unit faced a flash strike in May this year, accompanied by “hooliganism, illegal confinement of managers, destruction of property, violence and arson”.

According to the company, the genesis of the current issues at the factory can be traced to these strong-arm tactics of a small section of the workforce and union leadership, protesting attendance monitoring through the recently introduced biometric attendance system. The company’s management, in the statement, said, it was committed to ensuring at all times, the safety and security of its employees, assets and the community around it while managing its operations to deliver the best value to its customers. “Our reputation and that of the reputation of the state of West Bengal as a great destination for investment depends on how well the industrial culture of discipline and productivity is upheld by all concerned. We, as employers and investors in many countries of the world and in almost all states of India, are very alive to this responsibility of ours…We call upon all stakeholders who share the same philosophy to appreciate our position.” Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo, is a leading player in Linen and Wool segment of the global textile business. The company sells its products in over 50 countries, spanning all the six continents of the world. The company offers a wide range of products such as linen yarn, linen fabric, worsted yarn and wool tops.