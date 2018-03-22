Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal LIVE updates: India warns Mark Zuckerberg; BJP-Congress spar

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration photo March 20, 2018. Picture taken March 20. REUTERS

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal has hit Indian politics. The NDA government at the Centre has taken a strong view of the data theft row and warned the social media giant of stern action if it is found involved in influencing elections through unfair means. The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal raised concerns about the safety of personal data. The scandal has forced Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to apologise and say he is ready to testify before an enquiry panel. Cambridge Analytica is accused of stealing users data to use it to influence elections. The British firm is said to have played a “decisive role” in the Donald Trump’s US Presidential campaign in 2016. Cambridge Analytica is said to have mined data of 50 million users through unfair means. The scandal also hit Indian politics on Wednesday with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress accusing each other of taking help of the British firm for electoral gains.

Check LIVE updates as Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal refuses to die: