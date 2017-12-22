Face of Hyderabad Horror: This man set ablaze a 25-year-old woman in full public view in Secunderabad

Accused Karthik arrested by police. (Photo by ANI)

Hyderabad police have arrested a man for torching a 25-year-old woman in full public view on Thursday. Police have registered a case against the accused under section 307 IPC & ST/SC Atrocity Act. According to police, the 25-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze on Thursday evening in full public view in Secunderabad’s Lallaguda area by the man suspected to be her lover. The woman succumbed to her burns on Friday morning at around 7.30 am while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north zone) B Sumathi said.

The woman was working as a receptionist at an aluminium fabrication unit in the city. During the initial probe, police found that the man, aged around 28, had called the woman to Lallaguda area on last evening. When she reached the spot, the man suddenly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire before fleeing, police said. Some passersby rushed to the woman’s aid and put out the fire. By the time she was shifted to the hospital, the woman had suffered 60 per cent burns. Sumathi said, “She passed away this morning. We are now altering the case sections also,” Sumathi said.

The accused identified as Karthik was arrested late last night. His pictures along with police were released by ANI today.

Police had initially registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). A police official had earlier said the man was apparently in love with the woman and was harassing her. However, the woman had never told her family members about the man or the harassment.

Police said the duo had known each other for over two years when Karthic also worked in the same aluminium fabrication unit where the woman was working as an accountant-cum-receptionist. Police said Karthik was dismissed from the job recently but he had professed love to the woman and was pestering her to marry him

“Upset with his constant calls, Sandhya recently blocked his number and stopped talking to him. This infuriated Karthik who earlier threatened her of dire consequences. She informed some senior colleagues including the unit owner D Jagan Reddy who spoke with Karthik and warned him not to harass and stalk her. On Thursday, Karthik again tried to talk to her when she came out of office in the evening. When she declined, he immediately took out a bottle of petrol and threw on her and set on fire. She suffered 64 per cent burns. She was rescued and shifted to hospital,’’ IE quoted Sumathi as saying.