Eyeing General Elections 2019, BJP leaders to brainstorm on February 28

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with party Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers here on February 28, officials said on Sunday. In the day-long deliberations, organisational preparedness, implementation of ambitious central schemes, preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, the Centre’s ambitious plan to provide health insurance to 10 crore poor families across the country and “One Nation-One Election” idea, are likely to figure prominently. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 14 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. In Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir the BJP is a coalition partner with the Janata Dal-United and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

According to the officials, the BJP leadership has sent a five-point note to come prepared for the meeting, which has been a yearly affair after Modi took over the reigns in 2014. In a letter written by BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, the Chief Ministers and the Deputy Chief Ministers have been asked to present the details of booth level preparations along with creation of “Shakti Kendras” and appointment of “Panna Pramukhs”.

The states have also been asked to present the status of implementation of central schemes targeted at the poor, and socially and economically weaker sections like Jan-Dhan, Mudra, Ujwala, housing and others schemes. A three-page note on “One Nation-One Election” has also been sent asking the Chief Ministers to form committees under the leadership of a senior leader either from government or organisation so that the issue can gain momentum in public discourse.

They have also been asked to involve NGOs and other social youth organisations. The meeting will take place on a day when the results for by-polls for two Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and one in Odisha will be announced and the budget will be presented by Madhya Pradesh government. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to miss the inaugural session which will be addressed by Amit Shah. He may attend the concluding session which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

The sources said a session for devising strategies to win 120 Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP has never won, will also be held. A senior BJP leader involved in the party’s strategy told IANS that the purpose of the meeting was to counter the anti-incumbency of the NDA government at the Centre and in the BJP-ruled states where the party is in power for long and has done exceptionally well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by winning majority of the seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and Bihar, the BJP won majority of the seats in the 2014 polls.