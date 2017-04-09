Eyeing 2019 Lok Sabha? Smriti Irani interacts with Amethi locals, facilitates speedy redressal of grievances

She also tweeted that it was a moment of pride for her to witness a samanya karyakarta of Amethi Suresh Pasi giving his first public address as Minister of State, the government of UP. (Twitter)

Union minister for textiles, Smriti Irani, has facilitated interaction of citizens with DM and SP of Amethi and both assured speedy redressal of their grievances of the residents of Amethi. On her second day of her visit to Amethi, Irani also held meeting with Amethi Dist. officials to ensure that schemes include education, water, health, irrigation are implemented in a time-bound manner.

While visiting Amethi from where she had fought elections earlier and lost to Congress, Irani slammed also slammed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for not paying attention to the Amethi-Unchahar railway link work, announced in 2013 during the UPA regime. She said, “Rahul Gandhi used to talk about linking Amethi to Unchahar through railway line. I can challenge that his four generations would not have got this work completed but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got this work started and the day is not far when it will be a reality” . The project was announced the then UPA government in 2013 for the Gandhi pocket borough.

Without taking the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Irani also said, “A big Congress leader used to say only 15 paise of one rupee sent by the Centre reaches villages, but now, because of the efforts of Modi the entire sum is reaching the beneficiaries through jan dhan accounts.”