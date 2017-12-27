Eye surgery under torchlight! What this doctor did will frighten you to the core

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday removed Chief Medical Officer of Unnao Rajendra Prasad after it was reported that doctors conducted an eye operation under torchlight.

It’s nothing short of a horrifying news, what this doctor and his team did. And not only that, as many as 32 patients went through surgery in conditions that are totally inadequate for even reading, far less for conducting a complicated operating procedure. In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday removed Chief Medical Officer of Unnao Rajendra Prasad after it was reported that doctors conducted an eye operation under torchlight. Doctors at Community Health Center of Nawabganj had operated 32 patients on Monday night. “Taking a serious note of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government acted promptly and suspended CMO Rajendra Prasad,” Singh said. Incharge of the community health centre (CHC) at Nawabganj has also been removed. A report has been sought by the state health department regarding the entire episode.

According to the visuals that went viral on social media, 32 cataract operations were done at the CHC in Nawabganj yesterday in torchlight as there was no electricity or power back-up there. The CMO earlier said the acting district magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and the organisation entrusted with the task could be blacklisted, if found guilty. The relatives of some patients also complained that they were not provided any bed inspite of extreme cold weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh has attracted bad press for a series of ‘medical disasters’ in the recent past when more than 60 children, mostly infants, died of Japanese encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the disciplinary steps be taken against the respective hospital officials, but the incident doesn’t seem to have had the required effect. A hospital in Farukhabad recorded 49 deaths — 30 in neo-natal ICU and 19 during delivery — between July 20 and August 21 this year, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen supply.