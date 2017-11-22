Extortion case: Chargesheet filed against Iqbal Kaskar, others

The 1643-page chargesheet includes confessional statements from all seven of the accused, of which four have been arrested while three are wanted.

Thane police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Iqbal Kaskar (Dawood Ibrahim’s brother) and others for extortion from builders and jewellers. The 1643-page chargesheet includes confessional statements from all seven of the accused, of which four have been arrested while three are wanted.

On September 18, Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) arrested Kaskar on the charges of extortion, from his Mumbai residence after a complaint was filed by a builder who was facing extortion threats since 2013. The builder was taken into confidence and a complaint of extortion was registered at the Kasarvadavali Police Station.