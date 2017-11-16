External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj helps defrauded Indian students in Ukraine

Swaraj tweeted today that the matter had been resolved to the satisfaction of the students. (IE)

Indian students in Ukraine were saved from losing an academic year and lakhs of rupees after being duped by private consultants who arranged fake admissions for them in various universities in the country. The students were helped by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine after they tweeted that some consultants had duped them by arranging fake admissions in various universities in Ukraine.

“Mam, Indian students looted in lakhs by consultancies & agencies in the name of education due to this we are not able to take admissions in colleges plz help us mam to come out of it,(Ukraine) & consultant custodies our passport,” tweeted Aishwarya, asking External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. “Need help please help us …consultant looted & agencies looted us we are help less here plz we are facing so many problems in Ukraine plz do something to get out of this,” the student wrote.

The students passionate plea for help came to the notice of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine yesterday. The embassy took up the case of the stranded Indian students and arranged a meeting between officials of universities, agents and the students to solve the matter. “Students please disseminate the information about admissions possible only by 31 Oct 17. University officials agreed to switch Bipartite agreement with students instead of Tripartite for the benefits of students,” the embassy said in a tweet.

“Meeting with officials of concerned universities, Agents and Students Aishwarya & Shruti held at Embassy chaired by Ambassador on 14.11.17, grievances of students were discussed at length,” it said. After discussing the matter at length, Ukrainian universities agreed to switch to bipartite agreement from tripartite agreement. It also reprimanded the consultants. “University agreed to admit students for 2nd Semester course and sign direct agreement with students, the concerned agent was warned and asked to mend his ways. University officials assured transparent & student-friendly approach hereafter & agreed to deal with students directly,” the embassy said.

Swaraj tweeted today that the matter had been resolved to the satisfaction of the students. “I am happy Indian Ambassador in Ukraine Manoj Bharati @IndiainUkraine has resolved this to the satisfaction of Indian students,” she said.