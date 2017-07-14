Explosives in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: 60 grams of suspicious white powder found, Yogi Adityanath calls high level meeting

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in Uttar Pradesh assembly. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Explosives in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called a meeting with the officials after suspicious white powder was found in the state Assembly on Thursday evening, reported news agency ANI. According to the agency, 60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the ongoing session yesterday. As soon as the material was found security officials reached the assembly and recovered it. The powder was then sent to the forensic lab for testing. Reacting to the incident, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called a high-level meeting at 10:30 am today.

The session began this week in which the new government led by Yogi Adityanath presented its first budget. On Thursday, the chief minister had said that his goverment was serious about initating flood control measures. “The deparments concerned should start necessary preventive works to protect villages from floods and funds will be provided to them. Our government is serious on the issue and will ensure that the affected get necessary relief,” Adityanath said while replying to a question of Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (SP).

“The irrigation department initiates work on banks and beyond that it says it does not have funds for villages,” Chowdhury said. “Your concern is genuine, but you (SP government) have only given concerns,”Adityanath said in reply. The matter was raised during question hour by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Pratap Lallu, who sought to know from the government about measures taken for flood control.

This year’s budget was presented by UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal and Yogi Adityanath led government’s first annual budget was Rs 3,84,659.71 crore for 2017-18 in the State Assembly on July 10. It is 10.9 per cent higher than last fiscal’s.