Explosives in UP Assembly: CM Yogi Adityanath confirms 150 grams PETN recovered, demands action against wrongdoers; wants QTR team deployed

Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the suspicious white powder that was recovered from the state assembly on July 12 was identified as Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). (Source: PTI)

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday morning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the suspicious white powder that was recovered from the state assembly on July 12 was identified as Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). He said 150 grams PETN was recovered from the spot while adding 500 grams of this powerful explosive is enough to blow up the entire building. Adityanath said that it is very difficult to identify this explosive and even the dog squad failed to recognise it. However, later the substance was identified as PETN. He also clarified that the security officials didn’t find a detonator at the spot. CM has asked Speaker to deploy a Quick Reaction Team (QTR) in the Assembly at the earliest to ensure safety of all concerned.

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is not just government’s but everyone’s responsibility to take care of the security. He said we were worried about the outside security but we ourselves are not safe. The UP CM demanded an NIA investigation of the matter. He asked can we allow one individual to play with the safety of 503 MLAs? “Understanding the seriousness of the incident, we should all make sure that no one is allowed to play with the security of the Assembly members,” he added.

Pitching for tighter security within the Assembly Yogi said all the members should put their phones on silent inside the Assembly. “PETN explosive was found, action must be taken against those involved. NIA must investigate this. Everyone needs to be cautious related to security matters. Police verification needs to be done for workers in assembly. Security guidelines must be issued and everyone must follow them: CM Yogi Adityanath in UP assembly,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.