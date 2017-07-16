Explosive in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP govt for security lapse

The white powder was reportedly found from under Dohre’s seat in the Assembly. (Image: Reuters)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav today blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the security lapse, which led to an explosive substance being recovered from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and accused the BJP of “playing politics” over the issue. “The BJP government is responsible for the security lapse which led to the recovery of the white powder from the Assembly and it is now playing politics over the issue,” the former chief minister told reporters here. Asked about the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) yesterday questioning SP legislator Anil Dohre in connection with the matter, Akhilesh said, “There is a threat to his (Dohre’s) life and he should be provided security.” The white powder was reportedly found from under Dohre’s seat in the Assembly.

A packet containing the white powder, weighing about 150 gms, was found by the cleaning staff from inside the Assembly on July 12. Laboratory tests confirmed the white powder was PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate), a plastic explosive often preferred by militants. The Assembly has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter.