Explain logic behind Rs 2,000 note: Ashok Gehlot to PM Narendra Modi

Gehlot said that everyone wants black money, corruption and terrorism to end but Modi’s move to demonetize high denomination currency notes “has failed” to yield desired results. (PTI)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today questioned the logic behind introducing Rs 2,000 note and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “enlighten its relevance”. In a statement here, Gehlot said that while it was difficult to know how many people benefited from demonetization, the move has “failed to eliminate black money from the system”.

“Most of the questions will have their answers, if PM Modi answers the logic behind introducing Rs 2,000 note,” he said. “People are not able to find change of Rs 2,000 and it has brought more troubles,” he added.

Gehlot said that everyone wants black money, corruption and terrorism to end but Modi’s move to demonetize high denomination currency notes “has failed” to yield desired results. “If big industrialists and money lenders had stood in bank queues then people would have felt that there is some transparency in the system,” he said.

Commenting on Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s governance, Gehlot said the CM “lacks will power to rule” and the state is “inching towards disaster”.

“The BJP government in last three years has been useless and worthless and Congress is gearing to launch protest against the Union and state government on all platforms,” he said.