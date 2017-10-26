‘Expert’ on childish remarks: BJP leader Mahesh Sharma slams Rahul Gandhi for Arun Jaitley jibe

Gandhi in a tweet earlier today had said, “Dr Jaitley, the economy is in the ICU because of noteban and GST”. (Image: PTI)

BJP leader and Union minister Mahesh Sharma today hit back at Rahul Gandhi calling him an “expert on childish statements” after the Congress vice president attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the government’s GST and demonetisation decisions. Gandhi in a tweet earlier today had said, “Dr Jaitley, the economy is in the ICU because of noteban and GST”. Reacting strongly to the criticism of the finance minister, Sharma questioned Gandhi’s standing within his own party. Sharma said the Indian economy is doing great and the country is getting global praise for both the decisions– demonetisation and GST.

“Rahul Gandhiji is an expert in issuing childish statements and not just the people of India, but the people in his own party know of this,” the Union culture minister said on the sidelines of a PHD Chamber Of Commerce event here. “Even within his own party, how much acceptance does he have? In fact people are even saying if you want the BJP to win somewhere then just send Rahulji there, the BJP will win on its own.”

Taking a dig at Jaitley earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted a doggerel, “Aap kehtey hai aap kissi sey kum nahi/ magar aapki dava mein dum nahi (You claim you are no less than the others, but your medicines have no strength).” Sharma said Gandhi’s elevation to the post of Congress president is being delayed because of differences of opinion within the party. “It’s their internal matter and people know enough about this. Even within their own party there is a controversy whether he deserves the post or not,” he said.