Expect motor bill to be cleared in ongoing session, says Nitin Gadkari

The government expects Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said today.”We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha,” Gadkari said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo here.The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April.It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good samaritan, among other things.

While inaugurating the expo, the road transport and highways minister asked the EV industry to focus on quality products.”You are progressing well and if you continue to bring in quality products it is not far that products from the country would be exported across the globe,” he said.Government will extend every kind of support to the industry, he added.”Just remember one thing do — quality work. It will help you in the future,” Gadkari said. The Expo also saw unveiling of various products including two new electric vehicles by Lohia Auto.