Exams in Kashmir University postponed due to heavy snowfall

The temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir have been falling since the beginning of this year. (Reuters)

All Kashmir University exams scheduled to be held on January 18 and January 19 postponed due to fresh snowfall. The classes in all teaching departments of the university has also been suspended till January 29. Yesterday, the university postponed all of its examinations that were scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17. Fresh dates are yet to be announced by the university.

The temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir have been falling since the beginning of this year. The fall in temperatures is because of western disturbances which is increasing chill in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Trains are continuously being delayed and rescheduled due to fog every morning. The minimum average temperature in the national capital has reached 8.4 degrees Celsius.

You may also like to watch this video

The heavy overcast sky in the state has paralysed normal lives for several days now and the temperatures continue to fall making situations even more difficult for people.