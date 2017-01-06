All options being examined on declaring Masood Azhar as global terrorist: India

Masood Azhar who is accused of planning Pathankot terror attack. (Reuters)

A day after China denied allegations of double standard by India on declaring Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammad leader Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the United Nations, India has said it is examining all options on the matter and also consulting with the other countries in the matter. Yesterday, China had claimed that it had adopted an objective attitude in deciding the matter. Its foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said that the accusations of the double standard was not true and the action was taken based on the solid evidence by his country.

While responding to remarks made by Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Azhar’s issue Geng said that the purpose of China to put forward technical hold on the issue is to create much time for the panel and parties are required to discuss with each other on it. Akbar had said that India expect China to hear the voice of the world and not only the voice of India on terrorism.

India, while referring to Pakistan’s support on terrorism, said it also hoped that China would understand the “double standards” and suicidal” approach of Islamabad to the issue of terrorism. China was the only country in the committee of the UN Security Council which objected to India’s move to list Azhar who is accused of planning Pathankot terror attack.

(With inputs from PTI)