Exam time for Narendra Modi’s ministers! Eye on 2019, PM wants them to submit performance report

With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has directed his Cabinet colleagues to submit a report on which of the promises made in the party’s manifesto for 2014 polls have been fulfilled. Citing sources, an Indian Express report said the task was earlier assigned to a minister belonging to an ally party. However, later the responsibility was shifted to a minister from the BJP. “All of us are giving a report to the Prime Minister. He has sought details from all ministers pertaining to promises fulfilled by their ministries from the manifesto,” a senior Cabinet minister said to The Indian Express. BJP’s 2014 manifesto had prominently mentioned the issues of price rise, employment and entrepreneurship, corruption, black money among others.

The saffron party had also reiterated its stand to explore all possibilities within framework of the Constitution to facilitate construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Also, it had reiterated its stand for the abrogation of Article 370. For agriculture, the party had pledged the evolution of a single National Agriculture Market and promotion and support of area specific crops. For jobs, the BJP had promised to develop high impact domains like labor-intensive manufacturing, tourism, and strengthening traditional employment bases of agriculture and allied industry. Also, the manifesto had mentioned encouraging and empowering youth for self-employment and transforming employment exchanges into career centers.

BJP had further promised to harmonise federal relationship by evolving model of national development driven by the states, setting up a Team India initiative which will include the PM and CMs as equal partners, ensuring the fiscal autonomy of states and creation of regional councils of states of common problems and concerns.

The manifesto had laid special emphasis on improving connectivity and infrastructure development in Northeast region. On the issues of refugee, manifesto mentioned completion of all pending fencing work along the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar border.

On the issue of managing the external affairs, the manifesto said “foreign policy will be guided through pragmatism and doctrines of mutually beneficial and interlocking relationships.”