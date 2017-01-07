Ex-soldier Subhash Yadav shot dead in Gurugram

In another incident in Patel Nagar area, retired Army official Jagdish shot at his son Mordhawaj (32) four times. (Representative image: Reuters)

A 50-year-old former soldier was shot dead on Saturday by two unidentified assailants, police said. Subhash Yadav was shot dead while he was standing outside his house in Badshapur town. “Yadav received five gunshots and the reason behind the killing was not known immediately,” a police official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead. In another incident in Patel Nagar area, retired Army official Jagdish shot at his son Mordhawaj (32) four times.

“Accused was allegedly fed up of his son consuming alcohol… Probe is on to find the actual cause,” said a senior police officer. The critically injured Mordhawaj has been hospitalised.