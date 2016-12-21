Ex-SAD MLA Pargat Singh meet CM Parkash Singh Badal after dharna

Pargat Singh requested the CM to visit the ‘Solid Waste Management Plant’ at the village to see the conditions people. (Source: IE)

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA and hockey captain Pargat Singh, who had recently left the party, staged a sit-in yesterday after being stopped from meeting Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during his ‘Sangat Darshan’ programme in Jalandhar Cantt constituency.

The programme began at around 9 am. About an hour later, the former Olympian reached the venue, a marriage resort in Jalandhar Cantt, but was not allowed to go inside by the police on duty after which he and his supporters sat on a dharna at the entrance.When informed, the chief minister asked the police to let him in, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Singh requested the CM to visit the ‘Solid Waste Management Plant’ at the village to see the conditions people were forced to live there. But Badal refused to visit the site, saying the Deputy CM had already scrapped the plant.

Later, speaking to media persons, Pargat Singh said that the CM was lying since nothing was done on papers to scrap the plant.

At the programme, Badal said state government would offer compensation to the Army in lieu of removing Octroi from two cantonments of Jalandhar Cantt and Ferozepur. He also added that the Solid Waste Management plant at Jamsher would be shifted in the other place.

While interacting with the media persons later, the CM said that announcement by Captain Amarinder Singh to review decisions of the state government during the last three months reflected his mindset which is anti-people .