Ex RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to become Rajya Sabha MP of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP? What we know so far

Big surprise for many in the political corridors. (Photos from PTI)

If this becomes reality, it will be a big surprise for many in the political corridors. According to media reports quoting sources, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan may become Rajya Sabha MP from Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Reportedly, AAP has offered Raghuram Rajan an RS MP seat from Delhi. Also, as per sources quoted by various media reports, Rajan is considering the Rajya Sabha seat offer by AAP.

The Arvind Kejriwal led party is entitled to three members in the Upper House whose term will begin in January.

Noteworthy, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan featured on the list of probables for this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics.

Rajan, who at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, shot to big fame three years after he predicted a financial crisis at an annual gathering of economists and bankers in the US in 2005.

He was appointed RBI Governor by the previous UPA government in 2013 and although he expressed his willingness to continue for a second term, but was not offered an extension, by the current NDA regime, which most of his predecessors got.

He is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago.