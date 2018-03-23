Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan reveals why he is not on Twitter

Raghuram Rajan. (Reuters)

Former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan on Friday revealed the reason for not joining Twitter. The renowned economist Rajan did not join the microblogging site as he was not quick to respond to tweets in few words in 30 seconds. “I don’t have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent. I certainly can’t because I don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in you know 20-30 seconds in 140 characters.” he said.

Rajan who was addressing the Global Digital Summit (#Future) which was organised by Kerala government revealed the truth of him not joining the social media in an interaction with reporters.

The former RBI governor is currently a professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, keynote speakers at the #future digital summit. The summit was organised to pave the way for the state’s digital future.

The summit was a two-day affair which saw hectic deliberations between CEOs, industry leaders and government officials on the intersection of technology and various sectors such as travel, banking, health and education. The #future digital summit was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who launched a unified governance mobile app that will help citizens utilise government services better.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Sajan Pillai of UST Global, Harish Krishnan of CISCO and Gita Gopinath from Harvard University were some of the prominent attendees at the summit.

“Kerala presents a phenomenal business ecosystem. Kerala showcases a 35 million strong population who are connected and consumption ready. With superior human development indices and an abundantly varied topographical landscape – Kerala presents the rich blend of a phenomenally beautiful natural living environment and a highly literate population – presenting a rich pool of knowledge and digitally adept workforce,” said Vijayan at the digital summit.