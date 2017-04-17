Ex-militant and a lawyer shot dead in Kashmir

The first incident took place at Pinjoora village in Shopian in south Kashmir. (Reuters)

A former law officer and an ex-militant were gunned down in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley this evening, police said.

The first incident took place at Pinjoora village in Shopian in south Kashmir when militants fired at the former public prosecutor and advocate Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan when he was stepping out of a local mosque after offering last prayers of the day, police said.

Khan, who was associated with opposition National Conference, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

In the other incident, militants shot dead a former counter-insurgent Abdul Rashid Parray alias Rashid Billa in Hajjan in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, taking the number of such killings to three in the last 24 hours, police said.

They said Parray received four bullets and died on the spot. He was a commander of counter-insurgent force known as ‘Ikhwan’.