Ex-Cong MLA Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joins AAP

Former Congress MLA Surendra Pal Singh Bittu today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here, along with his supporters. Bittu, a two-time former MLA from the Timarpur Assembly constituency, was serving as the president of the Congress’ Karawal Nagar district unit, a statement from the AAP said. He joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the presence of its senior leader and Delhi unit convener, Ashutosh. Bittu lauded the AAP for working hard for the interests of the poor and downtrodden and wished to work with Kejriwal, the statement added. Eight current and former office-bearers of the Congress, including the serving secretary of its Delhi unit, Ashok Tyagi, also joined the AAP, along with Bittu