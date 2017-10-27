Ex-CBI chief AP Singh denies allegations of pay-offs from Moin Qureshi

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi with ED officials after his arrest. (Express Photo)

Former CBI chief A P Singh today strongly denied receiving any money from industrialist Pradip Koneru for helping his father, who was facing the agency’s probe in a corruption case. Media reports based on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint have said meat exporter Moin Qureshi had told Pradip Koneru in February 2012, that he can “manage” his father Rajendra Koneru’s case in the CBI for a fee. Singh said it is factually relevant to point out that the CBI had already filed a chargesheet in this case on February 1, 2012, and underlined that the matter after that was in court and not with the agency. “I deny that Koneru has paid Rs 5.25 crore to me. I have no knowledge of any such transaction between Moin Qureshi and Koneru except for some bbms (blackberry messages) between Qureshi and one of his employees between October 25, 2012, and November 30, 2012 (mentioned in the FIR) in which there are details of money being received from one Pradip,” he said. Singh said it defies logic as to why Pradip Koneru would pay 5.25 crore meant ostensibly for him in October and November 2012, when his father Rajendra Koneru was arrested, chargesheeted and finally given bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in August 2012 after spending eight months in jail, in spite of strong opposition from the CBI.

He said he visited London only twice in 2012 — once in March and once in November 2012 — which were transit stops for official visits to Interpol conferences. “On all such visits, I stayed with my daughter in London even though I was entitled to hotel accommodation through the Embassy. I have during this period made no private visits in India or abroad and in all official visits boarding and lodging is taken care of by the government,” he said.

Singh also refuted the allegations that the event of CBI annual day in 2012 was organised by Qureshi’s daughter. “The CBI annual day was organised on April 1, 2012. To the best of my knowledge the arrangements were done by a very reputed event manager since the President and Prime Minister were attending,” he said.

Rajendra Koneru, chairman of Trimex group and promoter of Stylish Homes Real Estate Private Limited, was facing the CBI probe for alleged corruption in the deal between a builder group and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Qureshi had taken money from Pradip Koneru, citing his closeness with Singh, to settle his father’s case in the agency.