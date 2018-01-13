Ex-boxer found dead with bullet wounds in his Greater Noida apartment, police investigation underway

The Haryana State Boxing Association’s website shows that Mann had studied till Class XII and had registered as a boxer in 2008.

Jitendra Mann, a former national-level boxer was found dead in his flat in Greater Noida late on Friday night. Mann was reportedly shot at his flat in Surajpur region of Greater Noida. Mann is a known face in the boxing circuit. He has been a part of competitions in Uzbekistan, France and Russia.

Jitendra Mann, aged 27, was working as a trainer at a gym in the sector Alpha. As per the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti Singh, Mann’s body was found by his boss Pritam Tokas. Mann was reported to be seen on January 10, he went out to go to the gym in the morning but after contacting him, his mobile phone was switched off, said the SP. After numerous calls made to Mann, Tokas who had a key of Mann’s apartment decided to check with him. After reaching Mann’s place, Tokas found the house to be opened. SP said that it was there where he found Mann’s body lying with bullet wounds.

After discovering the body, Tokas informed police who sent the body for post-mortem. SP Suniti Singh said, “Mann’s father Satya Prakash and mother Rajbala lives in Delhi.”

It was way back in 2008 when Mann registered as a boxer with Haryana State Boxing. He has even played for Delhi and had taken part in several boxing events in France, Uzbekistan, Cuba, and Russia. According to SP Suniti Singh, Mann started working as a gym trainer after leaving boxing years ago.

Reportedly, Mann was living in his Greater Noida alone for the last few years. It was around four months back when Mann shifted to this new flat in AVJ Heights Apartments. SP Suniti Singh said that the prima facie of the incident locked the door after killing him. They even took away Mann’s mobile phone, said SP. Police are trying to identify the assailants through CCTV footage and arrest them, the SP said. The police investigation is underway in search of the perpetrators.

According to the Haryana State Boxing Association’s website, Mann reportedly had studied till Class XII and following that he had registered himself as a boxer in 2008. As per the website, Mann had won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in competitions held in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.