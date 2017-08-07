Ex Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to begin Janadesh Apmaan Yatra from Motihari on August 9

On August 4, Tejashwi Yadav had announced the Janadesh Apmaan Yatra. (PTI)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is preparing to raise voice against the recent political happenings in the staet. Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi was surrounded by controversies after he was charged with corruption by CBI. It was followed by the political crisis in the state, resulting in the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who claimed to resign after Tejashwi did not furnish reply for the accusations of graft against him. The Janata Dal (United) chief also quit the grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Now, the RJD leader has decided to take out ‘Janadesh Apmaan Yatra’. According to news agency ANI, the Yatra is scheduled to begin from Motihari in East Champaran, on August 9.

Earlier, on August 4, Tejashwi had announced the Janadesh Apmaan Yatra. Taking to his Twitter account, he posted that from August 9, the procession will start from Champaran against the betrayal with the people of Bihar. Bihar will not endure the insult of mandate (given to grand alliance).

He had also reportedly slammed Nitish Kumar for practicing alleged double standards in politics. Tejashwi pointed out that more than 75 per cent ministers in the new NDA regime in the state tainted including Nitish Kumar. “More than 75 per cent of your minister is tainted including you, Sushil Modi is charged with same criminal charges registered against me, why can’t you sack them?” Tejashwi had asked.

9 अगस्त को चंपारण से जनता के साथ किए गए विश्वासघात के विरुद्ध “जनादेश अपमान यात्रा” की शुरुआत होगी। बिहार जनादेश का अपमान नहीं सहेगा। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 4, 2017

He had also reportedly called him self-obsessed and arrogant. “Nitish Kumar is self-obsessed and arrogant, if he thinks that he will remain chief minister forever, that is not going to happen,” Tejashwi Yadav had said.