Ex-Bigg Boss 9 contestant, Mandana Karimi has a hush wedding in the court: See pics

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi tied knot with her lover Gaurav Gupta on Friday and shared a picture of them together on Instagram flaunting their wedding ring. She wrote the title: Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real – Mandana Gupta.

Mandana’ Iranian by birth had earlier married Lalit Tehlan in 2011 but after few months of marriage she found that he is gay. She divorced Tehlan and started dating Parth Pawar, son of politician Ajit Pawar and then got engaged to Gupta, a businessman. She did give a hint about this marriage earlier in January and on Friday she had a hush hush wedding in the Mumbai court. Then she had said, “I am actually busy planning my wedding so that’s taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year.”

Karimi has done TV commercials with Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. She is known to nag about the contestant Lopa and supported Bani and Rahul in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9.