Ex BBC journalist Vinod Verma arrested, Raipur IG says recovered 500 CDs related to blackmail, extortion

Senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested today by Chhattisgarh Police from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram in connection with blackmailing and extortion allegations. Talking to media following the arrest of former BBC journalist Verma, Raipur Inspector General of Police said one Prakash Bajaj had lodged a complaint against Vinod Verma. It is alleged that Verma made 1000 copies of a CD and subsequently sent threats. He said that police have recovered 500 CDs from Verma’s house. Contents of the CDs violate Section 67 of IT Act, the official said. A team of Chhattisgarh police was already in Delhi over some other case, said the official. He also said that a probe has been initiated into the matter, police can’t reveal the details. Aam Admi Party leader Ashutosh in his official Twitter handle posted, “Vinod Verma Ex BBC and Amar Ujala Digital Editor has been picked up most mysteriously by UP N Chhattisgarh Police 3.30am. Attack on press?”

Verma claimed he has a sex tape of a senior Chhattisgarh minister. It was alleged that he was making extortion calls, according to Indian Express report. “The Government of Chhattisgarh is not happy with me. I just have a pen drive, have nothing to do with CD. Clearly, I am being framed,” Verma said. Verma said that he has a sex CD of a Chhattisgarh Minister and he is Rajesh Munat.

Verma, who earlier worked with BBC Hindi service, was picked at 3.30 am from Mahagun Mansion Apartments, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram by a team of Chhattisgarh Police with the help of Ghaziabad Police, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said. A case of blackmail and extortion has been registered against the scribe at Pandri police station in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, he said.

It has been learnt that Verma will be presented before a court in Ghaziabad later today, according to Indian Express report. A member of the Editors’ Guild of India and a freelance journalist, Verma has also worked with the BBC and Amar Ujala. According to th IE report, Verma is now a consultant to Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel and shuttles between Raipur and New Delhi.