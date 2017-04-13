EVM row: UP EC to use ballot papers for local body polls, says unable to provide post-2016 machines

Ballot papers will be used in local UP polls instead of the EVM machines. (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission has decided to use the ballot papers for the local body polls instead of the EVM machines. These machines have been under question since the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections last month. The Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati was the first to bring out the problem of hacking which was later supported by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the UP Election Commission has clearly mentioned that the decision has been taken due to ogistical reasons as it is not able to provide post-2016 machines.

