EVM row: Setback for Congress, Amarinder Singh says ‘If machines were fixed, I would not be sitting here’

“If EVMs were tempered with, Akalis, not me, would be sitting here,” Amarinder Singh(IE)

Going against the party line over on going EVM tempering row, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that if VVPAT machines were tempered with, Congress wouldn’t had won elections in the state.”If EVMs were tempered with, Akalis, not me, would be sitting here,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Earlier, senior party leader Veerappa Moily had also backed EVMs. Moily, going against the partyline, had said that there is no question of going back to manual methods. Moily slammed the party’s decision to join the chorus against EVMs, saying that amongst all countries, our electoral system is the best and for that the credit should go to the UPA and Congress. The leader had further said that a committee may be appointed to look into issues of EVMs but no question of going back to manual methods. In fact, Moily called for opposition leaders meeting on EVM issue.

Complaining about the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines used in Madhya Pradesh, the grand ld party had reached Election Commission and demanded scrapping its use in upcoming elections. The party had demanded reverting to old ballot paper system. Citing the incident of Bhind where VVPAT machines dispensed slips only with BJP symbol, a delegation of Congress leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and two other ECs seeking a thorough probe and strict action against officials involved.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders including Digivijaya Singh, Jytiraditya Scindia, Mohan Prakash, K C Mittal and Vivek Tankha, had met EC and asked to discontinue use of EVMs.

“All parties should be taken into confidence for the credibility and viability of use of EVMs or to revert back to the old system of ballot papers,” the Congress delegation said.

“In the face of revelations about tampering of EVMs, it is necessary that the entire process be re-examined thoroughly and all agencies and persons involved in maintenance, operation and data feedings of machines be examined before use of EVMs in further elections,” the party said in a memorandum.