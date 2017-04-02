EC hits out at Arvind Kejriwal, says EVM machines non-tamperable, introspect on your Punjab poll performance

The Election Commission hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal and asked him to introspect on the party’s Punjab performance. (PTI)

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal escalates protest over the alleged tampering of the EVM machines during the assembly elections, the Election Commission today hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister and asked him to introspect on the party’s Punjab performance. Claiming that the EVM machines are not tamperable, the EC stated that it is unfair to blame the EVMs for the loss of AAP in Punjab. In a strong-worded letter, stressing on the fact that the commission is fully satisfied with the tamper proof functioning of the machines, the poll watchdog said that it is unfair that the Aam Aadmi Party is attributing the unsatisfactory poll performance in the Punjab elections to the alleged tamperability of the EVMs.

Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal and a delegation of Congress leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and called for a tamper-free election. “Software was changed, so that anyone presses the button, it will only lead to BJP; 12,000 machines were installed in Delhi itself, and random sampling of the machine revealed that it was tampered with,” Kejriwal said addressing media after meeting Election Commission. “The machines in Delhi can’t and Madhya Pradesh, Assam, that the machines were found to be tampered with and they have not being checked, it’s a big question mark on democracy,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party had approached the Election Commission over alleged EVM tampering in Punjab, and had demanded that slips generated by VVPAT machines be matched with the election result. After thee meeting, AAP leader Raghav Chadha told reporters that the party’s preliminary analysis of booth level voting pattern showed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with.

