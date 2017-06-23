Everything on Google may not be authentic: Gujarat High Court

“Everything (found) on Google may not be authentic. Do not rely on it blindly,” said Justice S G Shah. (PTI)

The Gujarat High Court today cautioned the authorities against relying blindly on popular search engine Google, saying that every bit of information found through it may not be correct. “Everything (found) on Google may not be authentic. Do not rely on it blindly,” said Justice S G Shah while hearing a petition filed by 16 persons seeking grace marks for six questions asked in the main exam of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) in 2014. Results of the exam were declared in April.

The petitioners claimed that six questions on English literature, carrying 50 marks out of total 200, were based on the subject matter which was not a part of the syllabus, so these questions should not be considered during the assessment, or the GPSC should give grace marks for them. During today’s hearing, GPSC’s lawyer argued that these questions were a part of the syllabus, and the paper setters even used Google to obtain information about the subject matter. To this, the judge observed that everything found through Google search need not be correct. Further hearing has been scheduled after two weeks.