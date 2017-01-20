‘Every individual free to express opinion,’ Congress backs A.R. Rahman’s hunger strike

A day after music maestro A.R. Rahman called for hunger strike against Jallikattu ban, Congress on Friday backed the former saying that every individual is free to express his opinion. (Reuters)

A day after music maestro A.R. Rahman called for hunger strike against Jallikattu ban, Congress on Friday backed the former saying that every individual is free to express his opinion. “Rehman feels that the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu should be respected. Jallikattu was banned on the instruction of the Supreme Court. The apex court in a judgment said very clearly to ban the Jallikattu. The demand is that it should be allowed that is on the basis of public sentiments which is prevailing in Tamil Nadu,”

Congress leader P.C. Chacko told ANI. Chacko further said that the agitation is an indication that the sentiments of people are very strong and it is for the government to take the decision on sentimental issue. “It is upto the government to take decision. We have to respect the sentiment of people and that is upto the central government to act on that sentiment,” he added.

With the protest against the ban on Jallikattu gaining momentum, Rahman yesterday come in support of this protest. The 50-year-old musician took to his Twitter handle to inform that he will be observing fast on January 20, to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu. “I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!” he had tweeted. Many other celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Surya, Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram came up in support of the ongoing protest in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has been repeatedly urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the Jallikattu sport, which is held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal. On Monday, more than 200 youths were taken into custody while they were protesting at the Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu. The Supreme Court had banned the sport in 2014, following which the political parties in the state protested.