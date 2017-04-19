Every Indian is VIP, red beacons should have gone a long time ago: PM Narendra Modi

The PM also said that these symbols were out of touch with the spirit of a new India.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reflected on the cabinet decision to restrict the use of red and blue beacons on vehicles and abolish the VIP culture in the country and said that such a step should have been taken a long time ago. Retweeting one of the tweets speaking about the government’s decision, PM Modi said that he was glad that a strong beginning had been made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further reacted to another tweet and said that every Indian was special and a VIP. The PM also said that these symbols were out of touch with the spirit of a new India.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference and announced that cabinet had decided to put a stop on red beacons on the top of official cars and said that only three categories of vehicles would be allowed to use it- The President, the Vice President and the Chief Justice of India. Although FM Jaitley said that beacons would be allowed for use on emergency vehicles, such as ambulance, police vehicles, fire brigades etc. He informed the media that the Ministry of Road transport and Highways would make necessary changes in the law.

Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP. http://t.co/epXuRdaSmY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017

Good phrase! 🙂 http://t.co/nVpdkiuJVu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017

It should have gone long ago. Glad that today a strong beginning has been made. http://t.co/25BxLdlDpp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017

Thank you. These symbols are out of touch with the spirit of new India. http://t.co/xCMaSn48mc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2017



It must be noted that red beacons have been used blatantly across the country by legislators and other leaders, leading to the system of VIP/VVIP culture. This has often caused harm to the common man of the country, who often finds himself, troubled and facing inconveniences in the streets and other places. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, earlier today had said that the red beacon would be removed from cars of the Prime Minister and all other ministers and would only be used in emergency service vehicles from May 1. He became the first minister to dismantle the red beacon from his car.