Ever prepared to deal with any situation: Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan on Manipur violence

Reacting to a query on the present situation in Manipur and the internal security in that state, he said, “Every situation is dynamic and once that situation comes up, we will deal with it…”. (PTI)

In the wake of the violence in Manipur and paramilitary personnel being rushed to the state, the Assam Rifles chief today said the force is “prepared at all times” to deal with any situation.

“We are prepared at all times to deal with any situation at any time,” Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan told reporters at the sideline of National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp here.

“The mere fact that Assam Rifles is in Manipur, it means we are assisting them (state government),” he said.

Reacting to a query on the present situation in Manipur and the internal security in that state, he said, “Every situation is dynamic and once that situation comes up, we will deal with it…”.

You may also like to watch

Violence erupted Sunday last in Manipur following an economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council since November 1 on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) — that serve as lifelines for the landlocked Manipur. The Centre has rushed over 15,000 paramilitary personnel.

The blockade was imposed to protest against the creation of seven new districts in areas inhabited by the tribal Nagas.

Indefinite curfew was clamped last Sunday in Imphal East district after a mob torched and vandalised 22 passenger vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, while an evening-to-dawn curfew was imposed the same day in Imphal West district.

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang had sought the intervention of both the Centre and Manipur governments in securing the lives and property of Naga people in the Imphal valley.