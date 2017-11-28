Even donkeys land in jail, criminals roam free: How UP administration made news for wrong reasons, again

Representative image. (Reuters)

It happens in Uttar Pradesh. Donkeys land in jail, police go all out looking for buffaloes, while criminals roam free. At present, UP is in the news for jailing eight donkeys for almost three days. Their crime: damaging saplings in Orai District Jail, according to The Indian Express. The donkeys were handed over to the owner after they gave an affidavit, promising the animals would not be seen around the prison building again. And the jail officials said they had locked the animals “to teach a lesson” to the owners.

Sitaram Sharma, Superintendent of Orai District Jail, said, “We had been planning a plantation on jail campus under the Swachh Bharat Mission. We had brought some plants from Delhi and Agra. But in the last few days, goats, cows and donkeys destroyed these plants and flower pots worth over Rs 50,000. We caught these animals, traced the owners of the goats and cows and handed over the animals with instructions not to let their animals loose here.”

“However, we failed to trace the owner of the eight donkeys. So we locked up these animals in an old empty building inside the jail premises day before yesterday,” he added. Can you believe what the jail superintendent just said?

Sharma further said, “I had instructed the jail staff not to let the donkeys go until the owner comes. Someone had to take a step and this was necessary as the animals were causing harm every other day.”

Kamlesh, owner of the animals, who arrived to jail on Monday, said the donkeys were released after he submitted an affidavit, stating he would not let the animals loose in the area again.

The state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been making big promises on taking on the criminals. But many of them are still free across the state. In the first two months of Yogi Adityanath government in the state, 803 incidents of rape and 729 of murder were reported. “Between March 15 and May 9, 729 murders, 803 rapes, 799 loots, 2,682 kidnappings and 60 dacoities took place,” parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said during the Question Hour in Parliament while replying to Samajwadi Party member Shailendra Yadav Lalai.

However, Yogi government is not to be blamed alone. The security administration of the state has been making the news for the wrong reasons for years. In 2015, a significant amount of UP police’s resources were deployed for days to trace the allegedly stolen buffaloes of powerful Samajwadi Party leader, and then minister, from Rampur- Azam Khan.The incident had made the UP police a subject of mockery across the country.