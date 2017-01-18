Even cricket is dangerous if you ban it thousands will come on the streets: Sadhguru on Jallikattu row

Ban the slaughter not the sport says Yoga guru Sadhguru. (Twitter)

Giving a funny analogy for Jallikattu ban, Sadhguru said that it is like banning cricket for being dangerous. “You are running at 150 km per hour and a missile is coming at you. It is dangerous,” he exclaims. “Don’t judge the sport from Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who can hit every ball that comes their way. If me and you stand there, we will get hit in no time,” the Yoga guru added. “If tomorrow you ban cricket, thousands will be on the streets protesting. This is what is happening with Jallikattu, please understand this,” he said.

Stop slaughter not the sport is what is Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev) saying on the issue of Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu. His words are backing what a large number of youth of Tamil Nadu reiterated on the streets on Tamil Nadu. Thousands protests in support of the bull-taming sport which has its roots in Indus Valley Civilization, according to some traditionalists. According to them court cannot take decisions to ban such a sport as it is entrenched in their culture.

He said that district agencies can keep a look out at people during the sport during the game to stop any mishappening. People Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has demanded a ban on the sport as it involves pulling, pushing and at time throwing harmful podwery susbstances in the bull’s eye. Sadhguru says that such treatment of the animal should be banned, not the sport.

“If you ban something which dear to the people, you will create a situation where the highest court will ban something and people will go ahead and do it. Where are you driving the nation like this?” he said. On Wednesday as many as 3000 students were protesting at Chennai’s Marina beach, who were there since the night before. This was after some protesters were arrested in Madurai district.