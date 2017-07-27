Even as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM again, Mamata Banerjee set to attend Lalu Yadav called ‘BJP bhagao, Desh bachao’ rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend Lalu’s ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally. (IE)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party is perturbed by the raids carried out in Delhi by the Income Tax department and the charges of corruption leveled against the party president Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Another separate money laundering case is being pursued by authorities against his daughter Misa Bharti and her husband too. The party is going ahead with the preparations of its anti-BJP rally which will be carried out on August 27 against the NDA government at the Centre. Whether the fall of the Mahagathbandhan government and the swearing in of Nitish Kumar as CM again at the head of a JDU and BJP alliance will affect the rally is not yet clear.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend Lalu’s ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally, Indian Express reported. Sources said that Mamata’s motive to attend the rally will be to “show solidarity with the anti-BJP movement” with the ongoing political chaos in Bihar due to Nitish Kumar’s resignation as the Chief Minister.

Mamata is said to accompany Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Lalu’s rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reports IE. This rally was announced after the Income Tax department conducted raids in Delhi at 22 places in relation to the alleged ‘benami property’ case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. According to a report by Indian Express, the West Bengal CM said, “Now, there is all the more reason for opposition parties to stand together. This BJP is not the party of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This BJP is vindictive and does not tolerate opposition. Today, it is RJD or TMC. Tomorrow, it could be anyone else, any other party. The opposition parties need to stand together.”

Quoting a parliamentary leader, Indian Express reported, “The BJP cares only about complete and utter domination over the country by any method. This kind of arm-twisting which led to Nitish Kumar’s resignation is unprecedented.” The party leader also said, “Mamata Banerjee knows that hers is the only party in the opposition… which can actually act as a glue to bring the (other) parties together.”